California study offers Central Coast homeowners free heat pumps, insulation, and $500

The project also focuses on indoor air quality, which can have a direct effect on daily life.

A California-backed study is recruiting Central Coast homeowners for a chance at no-cost efficiency upgrades, and those selected would also receive $500.

The Santa Barbara Independent said applications are open for the 3C-BEACH project in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties.

What's happening?

Known in full as Tri-County Benefits of Electrification for Comfort and Health, the 3C-BEACH program looks at whether modest home improvements change comfort levels, indoor air quality, and household energy use.

Homeowners who are chosen for the study would receive $500, and the free upgrades may include heat pumps, cooling equipment, water heaters, dryers, and insulation.

Funded through the Electric Program Investment Charge, the research effort plans to include 109 homeowners in total, with 27 of those spots in Santa Barbara County. Outreach started in Ventura County, and Santa Barbara still has openings.

Applicants must own and live in a single-family home in one of the three counties, be able to share 12 months of utility records, commit to staying in the home for two more years, and not have major renovation work on the horizon. Filling out the online application only takes a few minutes.

Why does it matter?

For many households, the biggest obstacle to replacing older home systems is cost.

For selected participants, the study removes that upfront expense.

The project also focuses on indoor air quality, which can directly affect daily life.

Juan Lares of the County of Ventura Sustainability Division explained how the monitoring works: "Two indoor monitors are installed. One measures radon and the other measures a wider range of indoor air quality indicators."

The program could deliver home-system improvements while helping researchers better understand what works in Central Coast homes.

What can I do?

Space is limited, and the study will include only 109 homeowners overall.

Before any upgrades are made, selected homeowners receive a free technician assessment to see which improvements are appropriate for the property. Researchers then monitor the home for about nine to 12 months before the work and for a similar stretch afterward so they can compare results over time.

The scope is limited to gas-to-electric swaps and efficiency measures like insulation, rather than broader remodeling. The project does not cover full renovations, but it may include upgrades that make a home more comfortable, cleaner, and more efficient while avoiding the usual upfront installation costs.

Central Coast homeowners looking for other ways to cut costs can also check out a recent $9.5 million rebate program that covers the same three counties.

"Any home deemed eligible to participate in the study will receive one or more no‑cost gas‑to‑electric system conversions," Lares said. "It is a strong opportunity for homeowners to support air quality research while improving their home systems at no cost."

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