Officials announce return of $1,500 rebate program for new HVACs: '[Some] ... are paying $0 out of pocket'

"Past projects have included heat pump water heaters, heating and cooling systems, insulation, and other efficiency improvements."

An energy incentive program totaling $9.5 million is now available for residents of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in California through the Tri-County Regional Energy Network.

The partnership, also known as 3C-REN, provides households with funding to install energy-efficient technologies that improve comfort and reduce utility costs.

Single-family homes can receive between $750 and $1,500 per project, while multifamily properties can get incentives starting at $1,000 per unit. Commercial projects are eligible to receive $500 to $6,000.

According to the Santa Barbara Independent, "past projects have included heat pump water heaters, heating and cooling systems, insulation, lighting, refrigeration, and other efficiency improvements."





Mitsubishi can help homeowners learn about their HVAC options and how much they can save on their bills with new, efficient models.

"On average, 40% of project costs are covered by 3C-REN, and 45% of project costs are covered by stacked incentives from organizations like Santa Barbara Clean Energy and Central Coast Community Energy," 3C-REN Portfolio Manager Erica Helson told the Independent.

"With a 5%-10% contractor credit to make up the difference, these customers are paying $0 out of pocket."

The Independent noted that only income-qualified households can have the cost completely covered by these local incentives. Nonetheless, interested locals should apply soon, as 2025's funds were exhausted by midyear.

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Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

These particular benefits are limited to the three Southern California counties. However, there are plenty of other options to save money on electric bills if you live elsewhere.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

To save even more money on your monthly bills, you can install solar panels to power your electric appliances. EnergySage can help find the best solar system and installer for your home and budget while saving you up to $10,000 on installations.

Meanwhile, Palmetto offers HVAC leases starting at $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Palmetto also has a free Home app that makes it easy to earn up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by challenging users to complete tasks, such as cutting down on home energy use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.