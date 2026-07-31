Oklahoma residents say ex-lawmaker's unpermitted dams cut lake inflow, and now wells run dry

"It's in writing. They know it, but it's being totally ignored."

In Cedar Lake near Hinton, Oklahoma, residents have said unpermitted dams built upstream have turned a fight over water into a daily problem.

What happened?

According to KFOR, former lawmaker Glenn Coffee was responsible for building the barriers. The result has been lower water, tougher boat access, dry wells, and growing anxiety about what could happen next.

People who live near Cedar Lake have said this has been unfolding over a long period, not as a sudden change. In their view, water that should be reaching the lake is being held back, and the consequences are now affecting everyday life at home.

Tammy Cramer, a longtime resident, said, "We've had the water rights since 1960. It's in writing. They know it, but it's being totally ignored."

Residents pointed to Oklahoma Water Resources Board records and reporting from KFOR, which said Coffee built multiple dams without permits. They contended that those structures are keeping water from feeding into Cedar Lake.

Homeowners along the shore have said lower lake levels have changed how they use their property. Homeowner Randy Plank told KFOR that he has not been able to step straight from his deck onto his pontoon boat for years.

The impact extends well beyond recreation. Describing how difficult conditions have become for some households, homeowner Anneliese Herren said, "We save rainwater to flush the toilet."

Why is this concerning?

Residents who rely on private wells have said the reduced water supply has become a basic household problem, with some wells running dry. They are also worried a dam could give way and send water into homes downstream.

What's being done?

The issue was put to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, with a proposed agreement requiring Coffee to apply for permits and pay a $2,500 fine. The board postponed action on that proposal and is expected to revisit it in September.

Around Cedar Lake, residents have said they are not backing down. They have called on officials to address the dams, restore oversight, and protect the water their homes depend on.

"This whole community is behind this," Herren said.

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