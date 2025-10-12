Expert gardener reveals incredible hack using common kitchen item: 'My mom does this'

If you love to garden but constantly run into issues with pests, one TikToker has a simple solution that might just solve all your problems.

The scoop

TikTok user daddybrownn (@daddybrownn) shared a hack that might be the world's simplest solution for eliminating pests in your yard.

The hack? Cayenne pepper. If you're dealing with pests like lace bugs, maggots, deer, or your neighbor's pet, then, as daddybrownn said in the video's caption, "[Cayenne] pepper will solve all of these problems!"

You can sprinkle cayenne pepper anywhere you want to prevent pests. Putting it on the leaves of plants, plant roots, or even around the boundary of your yard will do the trick. The TikTok user also stated that you can mix cayenne pepper with water if you prefer spraying where you want to keep critters away.

How it's helping

Gardening offers a lot of benefits. Studies have found that gardeners enjoy decreased stress, increased optimism, and higher activity levels. They also consume more fiber than non-gardeners, increasing health and well-being.

Constantly dealing with pests in your garden can be stressful, negating some of those positive health benefits. This makes this hack truly beneficial for many parts of your health.

Avoiding pests in your garden can also help you reap the benefits of homegrown food. You can benefit even more from saving money and time that you'd otherwise spend at the grocery store.

Growing your own food allows you to enjoy knowing exactly where your produce is coming from as well. And cayenne pepper is a much safer option for pest control than pesticides.

Growing your own food and gardening benefits the environment around you, too. Flowers can attract pollinators that help keep human food supplies safe. Home-grown veggies negate the need for transportation, which results in significant air pollution.

What everyone's saying

The majority of commenters were curious about whether cayenne pepper would work for specific pests in and around their homes.

One person asked, "What about earwigs in our house?"

To that question, daddybrownn simply replied, "I have multiple videos for earwigs!"

Another user commented, "My mom does this."

One person who had already utilized the hack chimed in and said, "This is true, keeps cats from my windows keeps dogs from peeing in the yard."

