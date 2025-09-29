Gardener reveals surprising hack to keep pests off plants: 'I've done this purely by accident'

A garden product company took to TikTok to share an easy way to "grow your best ever carrots" and keep pests away from crops. It suggested companion planting onions to keep carrots healthy.

The scoop

Envii (@enviiuk) recommended the companion planting practice to prevent carrot root flies. The video's host shared that the flies don't like the smell of the onions and stay away when they're grown together. He showed a gardening box where carrots and onions were growing in harmony, without the threat of pests.

Companion planting is the practice of growing certain types of crops near each other to enhance production. It's known to have many benefits for gardeners and their crops. Along with deterring pests, it keeps soil healthy and saves space in home gardens.

How it's helping

Companion planting isn't just good for crops in the garden. It also helps gardeners save money. By planting a wider variety of crops, gardeners can reduce their grocery bills and gain access to fresh produce grown at home under their own supervision.

Home gardening is an easy way to help the environment, too. Instead of relying on mass-produced, globally shipped produce, gardeners can simply head outside to get the produce they need. That reduces the need for imported food transported by vessels that require fossil fuels and pollute the environment.

Gardening also creates a healthy ecosystem for pollinators that protect food supplies. Habitat loss is a major factor in the decline of species like bees. Creating green spaces gives pollinators a place to make a home and continue to do their jobs.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were grateful for the tip, one saying they stumbled upon a practice they've been doing unknowingly.

"I've done this purely by accident," the user posted.

The original poster responded with some words of encouragement.

"Master gardener!"

