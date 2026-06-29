'Trying to grow purple cauliflower 37 times, and failing': Gardener races to beat cauliflower's natural schedule

One home gardener's race to beat a cauliflower's natural schedule is giving viewers a vivid lesson in why harvest timing matters.

What happened?

In a TikTok video, gardening creator Planting Roots PNW (@plantingrootspnw) showed that a Purple of Sicily cauliflower needed to be picked before it bolted — and highlighted an often-overlooked bonus for home growers: the leaves can be eaten too.

The video began with the gardener explaining that the cauliflower had reached the point where waiting longer could cause problems.

"I waited a bit too long because, as you can see, the florets are starting to separate, which means it's gonna bolt soon," the gardener said. "So it's time to harvest."

The harvest wasn't limited to the cauliflower head itself. The OP also gathered the leaves and said, "The leaves are actually fully edible. I plan on using them in our smoothies." Leaves that were not in great shape went to the hens instead.

The clip also checked in on several other garden picks and near-picks, including dill, green onion, lemon verbena, a Hungarian hot wax pepper, and a variegated pink lemon that was almost ready.

During that roundup, the creator shared another gardening tactic: "I'm making a conscious effort to not let my peppers ripen fully, as harvesting your peppers encourages the plant to produce more flowers, thus producing more peppers."

One commenter wrote, "After trying to grow purple cauliflower 37 times, and failing, I'm so happy for you. Like, totally not jealous at all."

"Wow great harvest," said another.

Why does it matter?

The quality of produce can change quickly.

When cauliflower starts to separate, it is often a sign that the plant is heading toward bolting, which can affect texture and flavor and make the crop less appealing on the plate.

Food waste can start right in the garden. Many people harvest only the main vegetable and toss the rest, even though parts like cauliflower leaves and onion greens are perfectly usable.

Finding ways to cook with more of what a plant produces can stretch grocery budgets and make a garden more productive.

Picking peppers before they fully ripen can help some plants keep producing, which means more harvests over time from the same space.

What can I do?

If you grow brassicas such as cauliflower, broccoli, or cabbage, keep an eye on the heads as they mature. If the florets begin to loosen or separate, it may be time to harvest sooner rather than later.

You can also make better use of what you grow by learning which leaves, stems, and greens are edible. Cauliflower leaves can work in smoothies, sautés, soups, or roasted vegetable mixes, while onion tops can often be used much like green onions.

For peppers and herbs, regular picking can be a smart habit. Harvesting frequently can encourage continued production, and clipping herbs right before cooking can give meals a fresher flavor.

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