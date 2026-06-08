Gardener finds extra-thick caterpillars devouring dill and learns that is exactly why you plant it

"I am quite invested and trying to keep an eye so the birds don't get them."

When one gardener posted photos of very plump caterpillars on a dill plant, other plant lovers responded with excitement rather than alarm.

For plenty of home gardeners, a partly eaten dill plant is an easy trade-off if it helps support the next generation of butterflies.

What happened?

In a post on r/gardening, a Reddit user shared dill-feeding caterpillars they described as "extra thick," and other users noted that dill serves as a host plant for swallowtail larvae.

The original poster wrote: "I actually have THREE big daddies that are currently getting their bellies full off my dill plant. I am not sure what kind of swallowtail but I will keep y'all posted. I am quite invested and trying to keep an eye so the birds don't get them."

Several commenters said the caterpillars were black swallowtails. One person wrote, "eastern black swallowtail if it's on dill! I love them and host them on my parsley every year."

Why does it matter?

Swallowtail caterpillars can feed on a number of common garden plants, including dill, parsley, fennel, rue, and even carrot tops, making an herb bed a useful place for them to grow.

Growing your own herbs and vegetables can help lower grocery bills, and homegrown produce is often fresher and more flavorful than store-bought options.

Tending a garden also gets people moving and spending time outdoors, which can support physical and mental well-being.

One commenter said, "I raise them along with Monarchs. I'm overwhelmed by the state of the world most days and it's one of the only things that seems to bring me back to earth and calm my nervous system."

What can I do?

If you'd like to attract more pollinators to your yard, you can dedicate a few herbs to caterpillars and keep separate plants for cooking.

One commenter highlighted dill as a favorite and suggested a plant that comes back each year: "Yes! OP plant bronze fennel for a perennial that the swallowtail offspring can return to year after year."

Commenters also mentioned simple ways to protect caterpillars from birds and wasps. One advised, "you could get a mesh enclosure to contain the whole plant if it's small enough, and/or use smaller mesh bags tied over their chrysalises to protect them for the duration of their metamorphosis."

"This is exactly why you plant dill," one gardener wrote. Another added, "If you are willing to share, your sacrifice of dill will be rewarded with a GORGEOUS swallowtail butterfly."

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