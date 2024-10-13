Pet parent shares heartwarming photos of cat basking in unique landscaping design: 'Looks like heaven'

"Your kitty picked the best spot to lounge, for sure."

Native gardens are great for wildlife, but they can also provide a haven to our animals a little closer to home, as one post on the subreddit r/gardening showed.

In the post, the OP shared pictures of their family cat napping in the garden surrounded by cacti.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP planted the cacti as part of their native plant garden in the Bay Area in California. Cacti are well-adapted to the arid conditions in this area and have evolved ways to store water, which makes them highly tolerant to droughts and means they can thrive with little to no irrigation. This is particularly important in regions like the Bay Area, where water conservation is important.

The garden also contained an abutilon shrub (Indian mallow) and Dymondia margaretae for ground cover. Dymondia margaretae is a great alternative to grass because it is highly drought tolerant, lies flat to the ground, and can be walked across like a rug without causing damage. It also provides a soft covering to lie on for our furry friends, as shown by the OP's cat in the pictures.

Switching out your traditional lawn for a natural lawn using grass alternatives such as Dymondia margaretae, clover, and buffalo grass can be a great way to save money while also benefiting the environment. Traditional lawns are high-maintenance, guzzling water and requiring constant upkeep to keep them looking green and fresh.

Natural lawns are more hardy, can thrive with little irrigation, and require less mowing, saving you time and money. They also provide habitat for pollinators, which can help protect biodiversity. Pollinators are also essential for global food security, with around 35% of food crop plants worldwide depending on pollinators for reproduction.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Xeriscaping is another alternative to a traditional lawn, which is a landscaping technique that aims to minimize or eliminate the need for irrigation. Xeriscaping often uses a combination of native vegetation, such as the cacti used by the OP, and rocks, and has been embraced in areas where water is scarce.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Commenters were quick to congratulate the OP on their stunning garden. "That looks like heaven," one person wrote. Another added, "Wonderful cactus garden! Your kitty picked the best spot to lounge, for sure."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.