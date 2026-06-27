Florida homeowner turns to City Hall after being given 10 days to remove her hens

"This was not a role that I saw myself taking on at all."

What began as a code dispute over one homeowner's backyard hens has grown into a wider debate in Casselberry, Florida, over sustainability, family life, and whether chickens have a place in a suburban city.

The matter is now set to go before the Casselberry City Hall.

What's happening?

Lindsay Feist, a Casselberry resident, said she thought she was following the rules when she started keeping hens. Then, according to WKMG ClickOrlando, a code compliance complaint gave her 10 days to remove them. Instead, she began gathering signatures and asked city officials to reconsider the city's ban.

Ahead of the June 22 City Commission meeting, Feist's petition had topped 750 signatures.

Feist said city staff reached out after researching the issue and adding it to the commission's agenda. In an email cited by WKMG, Casselberry community development director Christopher Schmidt said staff intended to share its findings at the meeting.

According to Feist, many people in the community have backed her effort.

"Our neighbors are very supportive," she said.

She added that most of the concerns she has heard center on roosters, and supporters are not seeking permission for roosters.

Why does it matter?

Feist said she sees the debate as about more than just keeping hens.

"It's about sustainability. It's about education for your children. It's about just a lifestyle that can be incorporated within city limits," she said, according to WKMG.

What's being done?

While the discussion is pending, enforcement appears to be on hold. Feist said staff agreed to pause enforcement of the ban for now so residents can present their case before commissioners decide whether to change the rules, WKMG reported.

She said she wants city leaders to weigh how neighboring communities have handled backyard hens.

"We're hoping that the city will look at Maitland and Altamonte and Longwood and unincorporated areas and say this has been done, it's reasonable and it can be done responsibly and find a path forward for residents," she said.

Feist said she expects to speak to commissioners at the meeting. The outcome could decide whether Casselberry opens the door to a regulated approach for backyard hens or leaves the current prohibition in place.

"This was not a role that I saw myself taking on at all," Feist said.

Still, she said the meeting could be decisive, saying she thinks it "will determine whether this goes forward or ends here."

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