Homeowner stumped after state law permitting chickens in backyards clashes with HOA restrictions

"I'd be heartbroken to have to relinquish my chickens."

One Arizona homeowner who wanted to raise chickens was excited by a new state law they thought would allow exactly that, only to realize that their homeowners association already had its own rules in place.

They posted a question about their interpretation of the rules on the r/BackYardChickens subreddit.

"Arizona just passed a law saying people can have chickens in their backyard," the original poster said. "But if my HOA already said no chickens, does that mean I can't have any? Obviously, AZ law supersedes HOA, but if we already voted in the HOA to not allow chickens, then I can't right?"

Raising chickens is an extension of self-sufficiency measures, such as planting a garden, that allow you to grow your own food at home. In addition to being surprisingly cute, chickens turn kitchen scraps and yard waste into a steady supply of fresh eggs — and with the right planning, they can even reduce the number of harmful pests that find your garden.

Not only that, but chickens are also good for soil health. Their digging and their droppings can help rejuvenate your yard.

Unfortunately, many HOAs ban chickens, no matter how good they are for the homeowners or the environment.

Sadly, the original poster's association appears to have been one of them. Worse, that seems to be allowed, as the law does not prohibit HOAs from banning chickens.

One user warned against getting any chickens in case they might have to be surrendered later.

"As much as I'd like to 'Buck the Cluck' ruling I'd be heartbroken to have to relinquish my chickens," an HOA resident said. "I'll adhere to the 'No fowl No harm' HOA ruling in avoidance of heartbreak."

However, that doesn't mean the original poster has to give up. They can still work with their HOA to change the bylaws to allow chickens again.

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