Gardener shows off remarkable blooming plant after just one year: 'I bet this was a bee magnet'

The gardener posted an image of Carolina climbing aster in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit. The purple flowers are protruding from the white trellis in a beautiful array. Unfortunately, the gardener is moving and leaving behind their creation.

However, the original poster said, "Ive decided I'm planting one in every place I live (where its native atleast)."

Rewilding your yard can be very beneficial. Not only does it improve the aesthetic of your home, but it can also save you time and money on water, fertilizers, and pesticides. Native plants have adapted to their area, which is why they require less maintenance.

They are also crucial to the ecosystem because they attract pollinators.

One Redditor in the comments even noted, "I bet this was a bee magnet!"

The OP replied: "SO MANY BEES. Natives and honey bees swarmed it this fall. … The pollinators seem to benefit so much from it late season."

Native plants also attract butterflies, birds, and other mammals that pollinate the plant and allow it to reproduce.

Pollinators are also vital for humans. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of the 1,400 crops grown for food and plant-based products worldwide require pollination. Agriculture in the U.S. is also a $10 billion business. The global business makes $3 trillion annually. It's crucial for the food you eat and the economy.

You can plant several flowers to attract pollinators. Garden Design suggests perennials such as bee balm, blazing star, and catmint; annuals such as cosmos, Egyptian star flowers, and sunflowers; and shrubs such as summersweet and buttonbush. Always make sure to check which ones are native to your area.

One user said: "I love it! I'm native vine obsessed."

Another commented: "It looks so lovely! definitely gonna get a trellis for one of these!"

