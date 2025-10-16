Homeowner reveals unconventional way to keep weeds out of yard: 'I love this strategy'

If you have a lot of land and yard space, it can be daunting to maintain, but potential inspiration is never far away on the internet.

In the subreddit r/landscaping, a user posted a photo of their yard one year after installing cardboard underneath mulch to prevent weeds growing in the bed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Last year I posted about this mulch bed. I layered heavy duty cardboard and most thought I'd be in a grassy hell in a year. A year later I only had to weed the edges [and it] took 5 minutes," they said in the post.

Commenters were impressed with the progress and shared their own experiences using cardboard under mulch.

"I love this strategy. It works so well and it's so easy compared to any kind of digging or pulling," one user said.

"My entire garden was started with cardboard and it's starting to break down pretty well at this point. Took me 20 or so minutes today to clear all the weeds and happy it's not worse!" another commenter said.

The original poster initially shared photos in the r/NoLawns subreddit showing their method for laying down the cardboard, mulch, and rocks to replace most of their grass lawn.

"I did the cardboard technique for a couple of pollinator beds. Overlap generously. Green has come through the cracked areas despite my layers. Cover with compost first if you can. Lots of mulch," one user commented.

"Awesome! Now plant a few native shade trees, pollinators, and even some food," another commenter said.

It's becoming more common to replace your traditional grass lawn with natural alternatives like sheet mulching or native plants. This upgrade can save you time, energy, and money on water bills and maintenance expenses in the long run.

Rewilding your yard with native plants is also great for the environment because it's more welcoming for wildlife, supports pollinators, and encourages biodiversity. And the ultimate benefit of that biodiversity is that it encourages a thriving ecosystem that benefits us all.

