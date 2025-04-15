  • Home Home

Concerned homeowner questions furnace setup after gas smell raises red flags: 'Is this vent dangerous?'

"In Ontario, 200ppm is a red tag for residential equipment."

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: iStock

One homeowner feared that they were breathing in toxic fumes from the potent smell of gas coming from a newly installed furnace. 

They took to the r/hvacadvice subreddit to ask what they should do.

"A repairman shows up, without a carbon monoxide detector, and explains that 180ppm is within the manufacturer's parameters of carbon monoxide production from this furnace," the original poster wrote

They then asked, "Is this vent dangerous?"

When it comes to gas appliances, there's always a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. If left unchecked, the colorless and odorless gas can make its way into your home, putting you at risk of serious harm. Even at low exposure levels such as 180 parts per million, breathing in this gas for prolonged periods can drastically reduce your health and quality of life.

The Environmental Protection Agency said that "indoor levels of pollutants may be two to five times — and sometimes more than 100 times — higher than outdoor levels." Since people spend a majority of their time in their homes, this can significantly reduce their health.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Carbon monoxide has been known to "interfere with the ability of blood to carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body," according to the American Lung Association. Other risks include birth defects and cancer.

As the OP is facing these risks, Redditors advised that they need to have someone fix the problem.

"180ppm is too high," said one user. "In Ontario, 200ppm is a red tag for residential equipment."

A heat pump, which heats and cools your home electrically, is one way to avoid the dangerous health risks associated with furnaces. At the same time, it can save you nearly $1,000 on annual energy bills. Switching to heat pumps can reduce your carbon emissions by up to 80%, benefiting both the planet and your bank account.

Looking for other solutions to avoid the health impact of gas-powered utilities is also recommended. Electric cooking appliances, among other modern solutions, can save you even more money while keeping you safe from the risks of air pollution in your home and community. 

Redditors were quick to offer suggestions for the OP to have safe air to breathe in their home.

Some mentioned calling the fire department and, in the meantime, "[getting] those CO detectors installed asap!"

