Mom shares 'genius' snack hack to stop kids from making a mess: 'Love it'

Not only is it easy to make a mess in a moving car when eating chips, but it's also a pain to clean it all up. There are so many nooks in seats and on the floor for crumbs to escape into.

Fortunately, mom and TikToker Nataliia (@nataliia.sahm) has a smart way to control the mess by reusing an everyday part of product packaging.

The scoop

The method is refreshingly simple.

Instead of immediately tossing the wipes container lid into the trash, repurpose it as a lid for bags of chips. All you have to do is to get some scissors to cut out an opening for it to cover, and then place the lid over that spot.

Rather than you or your kids reaching into chips from the top, this provides a much more user-friendly solution. As Nataliia writes in on-screen text, the hack "stops the kids from spilling the chips everywhere in the car."

Another thing the hack can do is keep chips fresh and crisp with a better seal than the typical crumpled-up bag we're all used to.

How it's helping

This hack pays off in additional ways. For one, it delays the trip to planet-heating landfills for the lids of wipes — unfortunately, recycling them might not be an option in many places.

The average American accounts for nearly five pounds of waste per day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Finding ways to repurpose and maximize items can make a meaningful dent in what goes to the landfill. These items also end up polluting oceans as microplastics can get carried to water sources in rain runoff.

Other hacks tap into other oft-discarded items like jar lids or takeout containers and use them in ingenious ways.

Nataliia's inventive method also saves car owners time and frustration in cleaning up crumbs or stray chips in the car.

The trick can also cut down on our staggering collective food waste. For one, whoever's eating the chips is more likely to get them out of the bag without any unwanted donations to the floor. Second, preserving freshness with a better seal makes it less likely chips will get tossed early by picky eaters for being stale. That can save money by maximizing each bag.

What everyone's saying

The reaction to Nataliia's hack was overwhelmingly positive. Multiple users characterized it as "genius," while another commenter praised it for being "clever."

"Love it!" one user declared.

"New life hack," a viewer announced with the raised hands emoji.

