Woman reveals smart use for lids hiding in your junk drawer: 'It saves money, and it's great'

Do you have lids piling up in your junk drawer? It's time to take them out and put them to good use. A clever TikToker shared an easy, free way to repurpose lids while keeping your home looking nice and green.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, Alaina (@alaina_g1111) shared a money-saving tip for plant enthusiasts and minimalists alike: Save your candle lids. You can repurpose them in all kinds of ways.

"There are so many plant-y purposes, but my favorite is flipping them over and using them under my pots," the creator said. "It saves money, and it's great for all your smaller plants, your starter plants."

The video showed how a silver candle lid could double as a minimalist drip tray under a small terracotta pot. Its cool, metallic finish paired with the pot's warm, earthy tone created a stylish contrast that gave the shelf display a touch of sophistication.

How it's helping

This hack is a double win. First, you save money. Plant saucers at garden stores can cost anywhere from $7 to over $50 per pack. If you're a plant parent, that cost adds up fast, especially if you have windowsills full of greenery. Reusing lids is free.

Second, you give random lids a second chance at life instead of sending them straight to the trash. It's a small move, but it helps reduce household waste. Repurposing means less junk in landfills and less plastic in our oceans.

Other easy ways to make a difference (and maybe even earn cash while you're at it) include taking advantage of Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers.

What everyone's saying

Alaina isn't alone in their lid-hacking ways.

"I do this also," one commenter said. "Even with my Talenti gelato lids. Plus as drink coasters too! Yayyy for recycle!"

There's a whole community of savvy recyclers out there turning trash into treasure.

Remember that if you have a lid, you also have a plant tray — and plenty of other ways to use it. All you need to do is scrounge for lids in your junk drawer, and you can give your plants a stylish (and sustainable) place to chill.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.