Photos of former president's mansion spark outrage online over baffling design choices: 'Such waste of good space'

Redditors picked apart a real estate listing on r/McMansionHell. The Virginia property supposedly belonged to Calvin Coolidge, U.S. president from 1923 to 1929, though there's only evidence that he was offered use of it by the owner.

The Greyledge estate is 739 acres and encompasses three buildings. The main house is 9,723 square feet and was built in 1842. It features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 13 fireplaces. The gatehouse offers another 2,260 square feet, and a studio building has another 491. The list price for the property is $6.25 million.

Outside, it includes a private lake, gazebo, and trail network. The crime is the massive lawn. Grass notoriously uses up a lot of water and could be considered America's largest irrigated crop. Luckily, there are alternatives to such egregious land use.

A wild yard provides so many more benefits than grass. A wealth of native plants are much easier to maintain, for one. Since they've evolved for the local climate, they require less manual care and less watering. In fact, deeper root systems help pull water into the soil in the case of flooding and prevent erosion. This type of yard is a healthy ecosystem that supports local wildlife, especially pollinators critical to our food supplies.

Some Redditors argued the estate didn't qualify as a McMansion. Compared to some homes on the market in Texas, Greyledge fares well enough in the class department. There was still ample disgust in the comments about the lawn, however.

"That gigantic lawn, with nothing on it, such waste of good space," one user said.

"All I can think about when I see this is how many trees they cut down to clear that huge lawn just for aesthetics," another wrote.

