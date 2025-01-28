Homeowner met with urgent warnings after sharing photo of tree in their yard: 'Get rid of it'

A Reddit post in r/arborists has sparked a spirited discussion about the Callery pear tree, an ornamental species that's infamous for being invasive.

The original poster shared concerns about a fast-growing tree in their yard and wrote, "Is this a Callery pear? Is it invasive? What are the downsides of keeping it?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Callery pear trees may look appealing with their spring blossoms, but they come with serious downsides. Their weak branch structure makes them prone to splitting and falling, creating safety hazards and property damage risks, which can lead to costly repairs.

Callery pear trees are also invasive, spreading aggressively and crowding out native plants, which disrupts local ecosystems. Unlike native trees, Callery pears provide minimal food or shelter for wildlife, supporting few insects and offering little nutritional value to birds and animals.

Replacing invasive species with native plants not only benefits the environment but can also save homeowners time and money on maintenance and water bills. Options like clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and partial lawn replacements create healthier habitats for pollinators and reduce the risk of invasive species spreading.

Commenters weighed in on the original post with personal experiences, ecological concerns, and strong opinions about the controversial tree.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

One user, who inherited a Callery pear tree when moving into a new home, cautioned, "Trunk split in half and damaged neighbor's car. Made great firewood."

Many commenters recommended removing the tree. As one commenter wrote, "If you replace it, please consider planting a native species!"

Some commenters were quick to challenge the perceived ecological benefits of Callery pear trees. One user said, "they support very few insect species and don't provide nutrient-rich food for larger animals, which are the two major wildlife benefits that you generally look for in a tree.

"Another user wrote, "Downsides? Everything (unless it's being used to graft to resist fire blight). Invades native forests, weak structure (drops limbs), short lived, etc. Get rid of it and plant something native."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.