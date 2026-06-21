A California renter dealing with an aging air-conditioning system and peak electricity rates turned to Reddit with a simple question.

What followed was a practical, crowdsourced guide focused on staying comfortable without sending utility bills soaring.

What happened?

The Reddit post laid out the problem in plain terms and asked for basic guidance on using the AC without overspending. The renter wrote, "Two-story home in CA with average daily temps over 90 and peak electricity pricing 4-9pm." They added that the "older system struggles to keep both floors at temp" and asked, "Can someone explain like I'm 5 how to keep the house cool in summer without breaking the bank — specifically how to run the AC efficiently, do I turn it on/off?"

Taken together, the replies suggested getting ahead of the heat instead of reacting to it later. Commenters recommended cooling the house before the pricey evening window, keeping the AC from being shut off altogether, using window coverings to cut sun exposure, and taking advantage of cooler morning air to move trapped heat outside.

Why does it matter?

Where electricity prices rise later in the day, when you cool the house can matter almost as much as how much you cool it. Letting indoor temperatures climb for hours and then asking an older AC system to catch up during peak rates can leave the home less comfortable while driving up the bill.

Keeping hot air and sunlight out was another recurring theme. The right curtains can limit indoor heat buildup, and better sealing can stop cooled air from slipping away. One commenter said, "the average home leaks like a 6x6-inch hole," while another added, "My energy audit's blower test showed an opening equivalent to 2.2 square feet!"

There are a number of affordable ways to weatherize your home to combat the heat. Privacy film can be purchased locally and applied to windows to significantly reduce the heat coming in.

For those looking for an energy-efficient HVAC system, TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners. You can even lease one now rather than buy, with maintenance included since the company owns the product, through Palmetto's $0-down Comfort Plan.

What are people saying?

Across the thread, the clearest point of agreement was that the system should not be switched off completely. As one commenter put it: "Don't turn the AC off completely — pre-cool before 4 pm, keep blinds closed, raise the thermostat a few degrees during peak hours, run fans and keep the filter clean."

Several replies focused on window coverings as a simple way to reduce heat coming in. "Blackout shades are a must — took a big slice out of my electric bill," one person wrote, while another added: "Reflective curtains keep sunlight from heating the place."

A few commenters also mentioned making use of cooler mornings. "In the mornings we open upstairs and a couple downstairs windows to vent warm air; only a problem on consecutive 105+ days."

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