As utility bills skyrocket, heat pumps gain popularity as an efficient, money-saving solution

"You will probably have a heat pump in your home sooner than you think."

While utility rates are rising quickly across the country, many homeowners are searching for home renovation ideas to slash their energy bills.

Joshua Griffin (@NewHVACGuide), an HVAC expert and YouTube creator, posted a video breaking down how heat pumps are gaining popularity in the U.S.

In the video, Griffin explained that more and more homeowners are opting for efficient heating and cooling systems to curb utility costs.

"Heat pumps are taking over the HVAC industry. You will probably have a heat pump in your home sooner than you think," he said.





Although heat pump technology has existed for decades, online misinformation has led to some pushback from homeowners and industry professionals alike.

Compared to conventional AC units or gas furnaces, heat pumps operate slightly differently. Instead of generating heat, they rely on refrigerants and compressors to condense the ambient heat energy in the air or other sources into a home. Heat pumps are ultra-efficient, but in the past, many believed that they weren't up to the task of heating buildings in cold climates.

However, modern cold-rated units, like those available through EnergySage's heat pump marketplace, are proving doubters wrong by maintaining efficiency in the most frigid states. If you're curious about how much an upgraded heating and cooling system can reduce your bills, check out EnergySage's free tools to figure out the best HVAC for your home.

"When I got into this industry, when temperatures got below 50 degrees outside, a heat pump started to struggle," Griffin said. "As time has gone on, technology has gotten better."

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"Heat pumps have simply come a long way," he added.

Griffin goes on to explain that the emergence of highly efficient units that can operate in extremely cold and burning hot temperatures has made heat pumps appealing to homeowners and technicians alike.

If you're ready to jumpstart your home's energy efficiency by upgrading your HVAC system, here are a few helpful tools to get you started. EnergySage can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers.

If you're not ready to spend up front, Palmetto offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program that can lower your energy costs by up to 50%. Its HVAC leases start at $99 monthly, including 12 years of free maintenance.

Near the end of the video, Griffin notes that the emergence of solar panels has made heat pumps an even better investment for homeowners. By using solar energy to power your home's efficient electric HVAC system, you can essentially heat and cool your home for free.

If you'd also like to pair solar with your heat pump, EnergySage can help you find the right installer and save up to $10,000 on installation costs by finding you the best deal possible.

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