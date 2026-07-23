California dog flees fireworks and gunfire, then deputies bring Fig home 10 days later

"Even after a good Samaritan tried to help, Fig still couldn't be reunited with her owners."

Fig, a California dog terrified by fireworks and gunfire around the Fourth of July, ran away from home and left her family searching for days. Nearly 10 days later, deputies found her and captured the emotional reunion on body camera, turning a holiday scare into a rare piece of good news.

What happened?

According to WPBF, Fig disappeared shortly after the holiday noise started, and her family spent more than a week looking for her without success.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office later highlighted the case in a "Feel Good Friday" post.

In its Facebook post, the sheriff's office wrote, "For nearly 10 days, her family searched everywhere, hoping she'd make it home. Even after a good Samaritan tried to help, Fig still couldn't be reunited with her owners."

After a missing dog report was filed, deputies were able to move the search forward quickly.

Why does it matter?

Fireworks and other loud holiday noise can be deeply distressing for animals. What feels like a celebration for people can cause dogs to panic, become disoriented, and run away.

A frightened dog loose outside can end up far from home or injured near traffic.

The longer an animal is missing, the harder it becomes to figure out where it traveled or who may have spotted it.

What's being done?

The turning point in Fig's case came when law enforcement learned she was missing, and deputies quickly started the search.

The agency said, "In less than 24 hours, deputies located Fig and safely reunited her with the family who had been missing her every single day."

Preparing before noisy holidays begin can reduce the risk of pets bolting. Keeping pets indoors, setting up a quieter room, checking fences and gates, and making sure ID tags and microchip information are up to date can all improve the chances of a safe return if a dog runs off.

If a pet does go missing, filing a report quickly, contacting local shelters, and checking with animal control or law enforcement can help.

The sheriff's office summed up the broader meaning of the moment: "Community policing is about more than making arrests. It's about serving our community in every way we can, including helping reunite families with the pets they love."

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