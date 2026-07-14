California real estate agent known as 'Mr. La Cañada' gets probation after 38% post-fire rent hike

"May this announcement serve as a stern warning to those who would seek to further victimize those who have lost everything."

One of the first criminal price-gouging cases to emerge from last year's Los Angeles County fires has now ended with a sentence for real estate agent Mike Kobeissi, who was accused of trying to increase a wildfire-displaced couple's rent by 38%.

What happened?

According to LAist, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Kobeissi, who calls himself "Mr La Cañada," was ordered to serve one year of probation, complete 100 days of community service and ethics training, and pay $20,000 into a disaster relief fund.

The case stems from the blazes that destroyed thousands of homes in Altadena and the Pacific Palisades, leaving displaced families urgently searching for rentals. Under California's post-disaster protections, landlords could not raise rents by more than 10% above what had been advertised before the fire.

The attorney general's office said the complaint came from a couple displaced by the Eaton Fire who applied for a property listed by Kobeissi. After they submitted their application, they were told the rental price had been raised by 38%, and they reported it to the state.

Kobeissi was not ultimately sentenced under California's criminal price-gouging law. His attorney, Dale Galipo, said he was instead convicted on a separate misdemeanor false-advertising charge.

Kobeissi had previously told LAist, "I should be rewarded. It's completely opposite, what they are claiming."

Why does it matter?

Disasters often create conditions for price-gougers to thrive. Supply can vanish overnight, demand rises sharply, and families coping with trauma may have little time to compare listings or negotiate terms. In that kind of environment, even a single inflated listing can put tremendous pressure on people who have already lost their homes.

The case also underscores how limited enforcement can be. Tenant advocates with The Rent Brigade said they identified 18,360 listings as likely violations, while prosecutors filed only a handful of cases, according to LAist. Emergency housing protections are only as effective as the consequences behind them.

LAist reported that L.A. County kept its post-fire rent-gouging restrictions in place for roughly 16 months before officials lifted them in May.

What can I do?

After a disaster, the documentation of listings, advertised rent, texts, emails, and application materials can help if the price changes later, meaning a suspected violation can be reported to state or local authorities.

Emergency anti-price-gouging rules vary by state and may expire on a fixed timeline. Local legal aid groups, tenant unions, and consumer protection offices can help explain what qualifies as an unlawful increase.

Kobeissi's sentence also includes an apology letter to the displaced couple.

"May this announcement serve as a stern warning to those who would seek to further victimize those who have lost everything," Bonta said, per LAist.

Galipo, meanwhile, called it "an unfortunate situation," adding, "Mike did not make $1 off of this situation."

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