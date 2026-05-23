'We need money now': Eaton Fire survivors press Sacramento for insurance fixes and $200,000 housing advances

More than 80 survivors of the Eaton Fire traveled to California's State Capitol on Tuesday to press lawmakers for faster insurance relief, stronger rebuilding protections, and immediate housing support for families still displaced months after the blaze, according to Pasadena Now.

What happened?

Members of the Dena Rise Up coalition gathered in Sacramento for a press conference before heading into meetings with state legislators. The group outlined five recovery priorities that members say are critical for families still struggling in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire.

Among those priorities are three bills now moving through the Legislature: AB 1642 on post-fire contamination checks, SB 878 on the speed of insurance payouts, and SB 1301 on protections against insurance non-renewals, according to Pasadena Now. The coalition is also urging lawmakers to create a $300 million CARE Fund to support rebuilding efforts in the community.

Survivors are also backing an Urgent Housing Relief Proposal that calls on Southern California Edison to advance as much as $200,000 to every displaced household. Edison has not admitted liability for the Eaton Fire, and Cal Fire's investigation into the cause is still ongoing. The U.S. Department of Justice filed suit against Edison in September, claiming the utility was responsible.

The push in Sacramento comes just days after the Senate Appropriations Committee moved SB 878 and SB 1301 onto the Senate floor on May 14. AB 1642, previously passed the Assembly Appropriations Committee and is waiting for the Assembly floor.

Why does it matter?

When claim payments are delayed, housing remains scarce, and rebuilding decisions stay unresolved, families can end up separated, financially strained, and forced to live in unstable conditions for months. For many, recovery stalls daily life.

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Kai Timbadia, an 18-year-old Eaton Fire survivor, said that his family remains split up because housing options have kept them from living together. Damon Blount, who lost his home, said that he is rebuilding while still waiting for information from his insurer. Their experiences reflect a reality for wildfire survivors — the systems meant to help often move far more slowly than the needs people face after disaster.

As wildfires grow more destructive and insurance protections become more uncertain, survivors say recovery cannot be treated as a secondary issue once the fire is gone.

What's being done?

If approved, the pending bills could accelerate insurance payments, limit non-renewals, and strengthen contamination testing requirements for people rebuilding after a wildfire.

The proposed CARE Fund would offer a broader source of recovery support, while the call for Edison to advance $200,000 per displaced household is aimed at giving families money they can use immediately rather than waiting through months of legal and insurance delays.

For people living in fire-prone areas, the moment is also a reminder to document losses, keep records of insurance communications, and pay attention to state legislation that could affect claims and consumer protections. It is also a reminder that organizing can matter, particularly when survivors push together instead of navigating delays and bureaucracy on their own.

At its core, the fight is about accountability — making sure insurers, utilities, and public agencies respond with the urgency communities need after a disaster.

"They need to hear the voices of survivors. We know it's important to put pressure on those who are holding the key to our recovery," Heavenly Hughes, a representative for Dena Rise Up and survivor of the Eaton Fire, said.

She added, "So what's the one thing? We need money now."

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