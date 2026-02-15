Internet mocks photos of massive mansion with bizarre design: 'Thought that was a prison'

The drive from Banff to Calgary, Alberta, surprises many locals with the sudden change in landscape. For the first 30 minutes, it's a mountain paradise, and for the remaining hour, it's flat farmland with nothing much to look at until you get to Calgary.

However, one incredibly out-of-place structure along the highway route puzzles every driver who sees it. One shared an image of it in the r/McMansionHell subreddit.

"Monstrosity SE of Calgary. A castle built on a piece of former farmland, with basically no landscaping. Definition of what oil money buys you," the OP posted.

Photo Credit: Reddit



This McMansion has become so famous that it's akin to a local landmark. Thirty-five kilometers outside of downtown Calgary is an 11,000-square-foot stone building with dozens of windows, copper roofing, and a nine-car garage. Even more ostentatious are the multiple life-sized golden horse statues, a chariot, and a winged man in front of the building.

Despite the grand square footage, there is minimal landscaping for decoration, environmental benefit, or privacy, and it's not owned by an oil tycoon. Maclean's reported in 2021 that Ernest Hon, an immigrant from Hong Kong who is a spokesperson for a real estate company in Alberta, owned the building.

It's obvious, given public interest, that this property lacks character and shows little consideration for the environment. Its high ceilings and square footage require extensive heating and cooling. It also looks like none of the property is giving back to the land, as there are no greenhouses, pollinator gardens, or an efficient use of land leading up to the building.

This property could become more eco-efficient if it prioritized gardens with native plants, housed a dozen folks, installed proper insulation to prevent energy loss, and replaced all gas appliances with electric ones.

The commenters were quite comical regarding the McMansion's purpose.

"I seriously thought this was new construction, and the yard just wasn't done. Are they allergic to trees?" one commenter asked.

"Thought that was a prison," another commented.

