Homebuyer searches for unbiased advice before making offer on house with 16-year solar lease attached: 'I have to take it or leave it'

"You should make sure you understand what you are getting into."

Buying a home is complicated enough, but buying a house that comes with a solar power purchase agreement adds even more math to the decision.

As shared by a prospective homebuyer in Reddit's r/solar community, buying a home with a 12-kilowatt solar system under a 20-year power purchase agreement in year four is a complicated decision. The reason is that the seller won't buy out the contract, meaning the new homeowner would need to assume it at $127 per month with a 3% annual escalator.

"They will not pay off the lease, I have to take it or leave it," the original poster wrote. "12 kW system will produce more electricity than we use on a yearly basis, my electric company allows us to accrue surplus generated energy indefinitely. So when I get an EV, I will be able to use that accrued energy."

It is important to understand the distinction between owning your panels and leasing. Owning typically delivers the biggest long-term savings and boosts home value, while third-party agreements like PPAs can be more complex, especially during resale. That doesn't mean solar itself is the problem. Either way, solar can help homeowners shield themselves from the energy inflation that is occurring around the world.

For homeowners who are set on owning their own system, EnergySage offers a suite of free tools to compare quotes, find incentives, and get the best deal on a rooftop array.

For this homeowner's situation, the fixed monthly payment and built-in annual price increase immediately raised eyebrows among commenters.

"Find out what it will cost YOU to pay it off. Factor that into your math," one commenter said.

"You should make sure you understand what you are getting into. It could be that the solar company actually gets the credits if you don't use all the electricity, not you," another said.

