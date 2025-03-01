Homeowner warned after finding mysterious entity creeping from creek toward house: 'It's pure evil'

A Redditor was hoping to get some insight about a plant growing in their backyard from the r/WhatIsThisPlant community.

"I live in the suburbs of St. Louis. This stuff is growing all around the creek behind my house. The blooms smell really pleasant," wrote the original poster.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The top commenter identified the plant as Lonicera maackii, also known as bush honeysuckle. It is highly invasive, and the subreddit recommended swift removal.

Invasive species are often transported into new ecosystems no thanks to human transportation. If a foreign species is able to take root, it can rapidly outcompete native species for needed resources.

Every species evolves with checks and balances from their habitat taken into account. A rapid change in that habitat can allow a species to quickly take over when there are fewer predators or natural limits. This can lead to a nosedive in biodiversity as multiple native species deal with the repercussions.

The Missouri Department of Conservation offers a wide range of bush honeysuckle removal plans, though they're all rather labor-intensive. Prescribed burns can help, though it may take rounds across multiple years to be successful. Hand-pulling is an option but depends on being able to capture entire roots.

A healthy yard should be composed of native species that fit well for the ecosystem and climate. We have a guide on how to rewild your yard with that in mind. This provides a beautiful home for pollinators, and the deep, varied root systems protect soil against erosion. Since native plants are well-suited to the climate, they also require little (if any) manual watering.

Reddit community members were quick to share their experiences with the troublesome bush honeysuckle.

"It's pure evil," said one community member.

"It's the worst. Extremely invasive, if you have one you have dozens of seedling every year," said another commenter. "I finally got rid of it on prior property, moved, and there's more to eradicate."

"I will say I have nostalgia for them, primarily because they smell SO GOOD, and my mother took me on a trip to pick the blooms for desert or something," said another. "Do NOT eat the berries, though. They're poisonous."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.