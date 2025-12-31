  • Home Home

Resident shares photo of disturbing discovery along daily walking trail: 'Flip it sideways'

One commenter had a helpful tip.

by Megan Lewis
Photo Credit: iStock

A small but impactful post from the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating is getting attention online after a user shared the kind of find that instantly derails an otherwise peaceful walk. 

The Redditor explained that they came across what appears to be a burned microwave dumped alongside a neighborhood trail, even though their area offers "bulky garbage days" twice a year, with the next one only weeks away. 

Their reaction — "Not sure who would have dumped this" — sums up the blend of disbelief and irritation many commenters immediately understood. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster noted that the microwave could be considered scrap metal during the bulky garbage day, and instead, someone chose the woods. While one abandoned appliance may seem minor, it highlights a broader and often overlooked issue: electronic waste. Unlike plastic pollution, e-waste can carry a different kind of cost

Yes, electronics can leak chemicals and contaminate soil or water, but the economic waste is equally maddening. A microwave contains metals, wiring, and components that took real resources, labor, and energy to produce. 

Proper recycling helps preserve these materials, reduces the demand for new mining, and protects workers and communities from the impacts tied to extracting them. 

When it's burned and tossed in a wooded area, all of that value can disappear. It's not just an eyesore; it's a reminder of how easily we throw away the materials our industries work so hard to create. The environmental fallout from polluted soil to habitat damage becomes a burden that future residents will inherit

That small spark of frustration the post provokes isn't a bad thing. If anything, it can push us to rethink our habits, support better recycling systems, and treat shared spaces with respect. 

Caring for our neighborhoods and the resources behind everyday objects is one step toward a cleaner, more responsible future.

One commenter had a helpful tip for dealing with the microwave, saying, "If you can't carry it out, flip it sideways and plant something in it," to which the original poster shared they do plan on removing it and getting it properly disposed of.

Do you recycle your old electronics?

Yes! 👍

Only phones and computers 📲

Nope 👎

I don't know how 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

