Off-grid carpenter shares satisfying video while building cabin by hand: 'This is what peace looks like'

What does it take to build a log cabin from scratch? TikTok creator in.the.trough (@in.the.trough) showed exactly that with his off-grid winter project.

The clip demonstrated everything, from stripping bark off white spruce logs to carefully stacking and notching them to form sturdy walls.

The video resonated with viewers. "This is what peace looks like for men," one wrote.

"Women too!" another chimed in. "That was stunning. Love to be able to learn how to do that."

Many admired the craftsmanship and focus it took to build the shelter by hand, while others admired the independence of living off the grid.

Similar projects, such as the renovation of a stone building and the use of other eco-friendly construction methods, reflect a growing movement toward low-impact, simplified living.

Off-grid cabins offer more than just rustic charm. Building with locally sourced materials reduces costs, while embracing energy-efficient design could lower heating expenses throughout winter.

Powering a cabin with solar also provides stability during outages. This is a valuable safeguard as extreme weather events become more common.

Aside from being more frequent, floods and droughts have become longer-lasting and more severe, The Guardian reported.

There's also a broader environmental impact. Smaller homes use fewer resources to build and much less energy to run, lowering household pollution. By embracing off-grid living, projects like this one help pave the way for a cooler, cleaner future, consuming far less energy and resources than conventional homes.

A study published in the journal IOP Conference Series: Earth and Environmental Science found that tiny homes have the potential to reduce the release of residential polluting gases. It also explained that the estimated per capita life cycle pollution of tiny homes could be 70% less.

Even partial steps toward self-sufficiency, such as installing solar panels, could help lower a household's contribution to pollution and bring the cost of energy down to almost $0.

EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Viewers quickly shared their enthusiasm.

"I'm not sure how you did that but it's incredible," shared one commenter. "You're a true craftsman!"

"This is so badass," said another. "I hope you know. I'd love to be in the mountains right now."

