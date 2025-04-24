  • Home Home

Homeowner receives outpouring of honest reviews for budget-friendly stovetops after soliciting advice: 'What am I going to run into?'

There's no need to strain your budget to embrace induction cooking.

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

If you're looking for a faster, healthier, and more efficient way to cook at home, induction stoves are the way to go. 

However, because the cost of induction stoves is out of reach for some homeowners, cooking enthusiasts are considering budget models. 

In a Reddit post to r/Appliances, one homeowner asked for advice about budget-brand induction cooktops. Instead of spending $3,000 on a new built-in unit, they wanted to spend more like $300 to try induction cooking. 

The homeowner was considering lower-priced induction cooktop brands, including Amzchef, Empava, Karinear, K&H, Thor, Gasland, and SingleHomie.

They asked fellow Redditors, "Aside from support and poorly written manuals, what am I going to run into?" 

Buying a budget-friendly induction cooktop is a great way to try induction cooking and see how you like it. Before investing in a high-end model, you might consider spending just a few hundred dollars to assess how induction fits your kitchen and cooking style. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Regardless of which model you choose, induction cooktops outperform traditional stoves in energy efficiency. They also cook food faster, helping you reduce your utility bills and environmental footprint. 

Homeowners love induction stoves because they are safer to use around kids and pets, plus they're easier to clean than gas stoves. With so many options on the market today, there's no need to strain your budget to embrace induction cooking. 

Meanwhile, government incentives are making induction cooktops more affordable than ever before. Americans can receive hundreds of dollars back through Inflation Reduction Act rebates. 

However, with President Donald Trump's threat to eliminate these subsidies, it's crucial to take advantage now. 

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy an induction stove?

Healthier indoor air 🏠

Superior cooking results 🍳

Helping the planet 🌎

I wouldn't buy an induction stove 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Plug-in induction burners are excellent options for those who are uncertain about upgrading to induction. Some can be had for just $50. These stovetops, unlike more expensive stationary models, do not qualify for IRA incentives.

Reddit users had positive opinions about budget induction stoves and shared them with the OP in the comment section of their post.

One had a good experience with a Whirlpool model and wrote: "It works as advertised, it's insanely fast and no issues with it so far. I'm quite surprised at just how quick it works." 

"I have a low-cost induction stove. I think I paid about $800 for it 10 years ago," another shared. "No issues, easy clean up, still working."

