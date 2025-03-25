Gardener shares 'amazing' trick to make use of yard waste: 'Love this idea'

TikToker Shane Alden (@thewilddryad) shared a video showing his creative idea about what to do with buckthorn cuttings after removing the invasive species.

"Love this idea," commented one TikToker.

#gardening ♬ original sound - Shane Alden @thewilddryad We made quick cheap garden beds with common buckthorn cuttings! A reminder that all cuttimgs are done in the fall and spring and propper restoration managment is being done to remove them! What invasive plants are around you and how can we continue to remove them sustainably! Always remeber to do your identification first and foraging second! Wear gloves as well while managing plants! #tiktok #outdoors #fyp #learnontiktok

Alden explained that after clearing the area of the invasive buckthorn, he made raised planters out of the cuttings.

He cut the thicker buckthorn into strips and poked them into the ground, creating posts. He then wove the longer pieces of buckthorn in between like a basket. He created two planters and planned to plant herbs in one and native plants in the other.

Demonstrating the strength of the planters, Alden kicked them and shared that they had lasted through the winter season.

He advocated putting clippings from invasive species to good use once they have been removed and offered some tips since it is important to use care when removing invasive plants so as not to spread the growth.

Invasive plants are not natural to the area. They are often transported unknowingly by humans or animals. They are a big issue because their presence can disrupt the balance of an ecosystem.

Invasive species typically do not have natural predators or competing species, so they grow unchecked. When they grow out of control, they often take the resources from native species, like water, nutrients in the soil, and sunlight. This can cause native plants to struggle and decline. Not only do the native plant species suffer, but the animals that rely on them for food and shelter are also affected.

One way to combat this issue is to rewild your yard by planting native plant species in your garden. These plants should thrive with minimal care and cost. They will support pollinators in the area, which, in turn, help the human food supply.

You can also plant a natural lawn that is low-maintenance and often does not require mowing, a task that can release harmful pollution into the air.

These solutions do not require fertilizers and minimal pesticides, also helping to reduce the pollutants released into the soil and water supply.

TikTokers expressed support for the original poster's use of invasive species to create something useful and his effort to plant native species in the planters he created.

"100% biodegradable is my favorite brand of garden infrastructure," said one commenter.

"They look so cute and natural!" another expressed.

Someone else provided a good reminder: "So amazing! I made a brush pile fence with buckthorn stakes and they sprouted new roots so be careful about accidentally propagating the invasive!"

