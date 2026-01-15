Landscaping expert shares photos after making once-in-a-lifetime discovery: 'I've never seen one so big'

"The mother of them all…"

Invasive species can be a headache for homeowners. Removing these usually overgrown plants that soak up precious resources other species need can be costly and time-consuming.

One amazed removal expert shared a picture on the subreddit r/invasivespecies showing the astounding growth of a buckthorn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post is titled, "The biggest buckthorn I've ever seen." It shows a picture of the trunk of a buckhorn being measured with a ruler. It appears to be almost 18 inches.

The caption underneath the photo read, "Found near SE Michigan. I've never seen one so big and neither have my coworkers who've been in the field for 15 years. What do you think?"

According to the Michigan Natural Features Inventory, common buckthorn is an invasive plant that lowers species diversity. There is also evidence that the plant produces a chemical that inhibits the growth of other plants.

One way to help control invasive species is to upgrade to a native plant lawn or to rewild your yard. And doing either comes with some incredible benefits.

These actions save homeowners money. Native plant lawns don't require nearly as much water as traditional lawns, which lowers monthly bills. They also don't need costly, time-consuming maintenance that regular lawns do.

And the environmental benefits go beyond simply saving water. Native plant lawns naturally attract pollinators, like small birds and insects, that keep ecosystems and our food chains thriving.

In fact, according to the Pollinator Partnership, it's estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we eat.

There are many great options for those looking to install a native plant lawn. Xeriscaping, buffalo grass, and clover are all great choices. And even a partial lawn replacement can reap these incredible benefits.

Commenters on the original post were stunned by the size of the buckthorn.

One said: "I've dealt with some massive multistem buckthorn but this is the biggest single trunk buckthorn I've ever seen. That's impressive."

Another added, "The mother of them all…"

