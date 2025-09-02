Woman shares easy method to handle tricky cleaning task: 'Maybe this may help someone'

For folks who wear makeup, cleaning your brushes is essential — both in protecting your skin from dirt and toxins and in ensuring the longevity of your brushes.

Makeup aficionado Kiki Lee (@_kikilee_) recently shared her brush-cleaning technique on TikTok, noting that a few household staples have kept her brushes alive for several years.

The scoop

To prepare her cleaning solution, Kiki brought her water to a boil and stirred in baking soda as well as Castile soap — proposing dish soap as a handy alternative — and, optionally, vinegar, ultimately creating a cloudy mixture.

On camera, she gently and briefly swirled her dirty brush into the solution, making sure to only submerge the bristles, before wringing out the makeup product with her fingers and rinsing the brush to finish. She cautioned her viewers to dry their brushes horizontally, rather than bristles-up, to prevent the moisture from trickling down into the handle.

"This is what I DO AND WHAT WORKS FOR ME," Kiki stressed in the caption. "Maybe this may help someone!"

How it's helping

Over time, dirt and leftover product that accumulates on makeup brushes can lead to clogged pores, breakouts, and even infections on your skin. But instead of investing in fancy cleaning chemicals or automated cleaning devices, you can opt for natural at-home solutions like Kiki's, saving yourself the extra money while keeping your skin free of the potentially harsh chemicals in store-bought makeup removers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Meanwhile, your brushes are likely to last longer as well, according to the video. Kiki's brushes have endured "years upon years" with her simple method, rather than falling apart within one year of more aggressive cleaning techniques.

By working to preserve your makeup equipment for longer, you'll likely buy new brushes and sponges less frequently and, therefore, lower your overall plastic consumption. After all, most conventional beauty products come packaged in single-use plastic, contributing heavily to the amount of plastic waste in our oceans and landfills.

What everyone's saying

Responses to Kiki's post were overall enthusiastic about the technique she presented.

"Girl I have been ruining my brush cause I was soaking them," one user commented. "Thx for sharing."

"Yesss thank you I've been needing this video!" wrote another.

"I'm going to try this!" added a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.