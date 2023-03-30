Newlywed issues warning after getting sheets from a well-known bedding brand: ‘They ripped while [I was] making the bed’

One Redditor recently took to the platform to share their dissatisfaction with a set of trendy Brooklinen sheets they had gotten less than a year ago.

“I am so disappointed. We received a set of Brooklinen classic percale sheets as a wedding gift. We’ve had them for 6 months and they just ripped while making the bed,” the user writes. “I’ve never had that happen to sheets before.”

“We have a set of 6 year old cheap Target sheets that are still in good condition,” they continue. “What the heck! And since it was a gift through Zola.com I don’t even think a refund is possible.”

Other Reddit users took to the comments to commiserate with the poster.

“As a rule I don’t trust anything heavily advertised in podcasts,” writes one, hinting at Brooklinen’s heavy digital promotion strategy, while another agrees, writing, “As a rule I do not buy anything that is advertised on Instagram, Facebook, or Podcasts. Never seems to work out well.”

Linens account for 10 million tons of America’s textile landfill waste every year. And sheets are not cheap, either, meaning as we’re tossing our low-quality linens, we are not only filling up landfills but also emptying our wallets to do so.

For those in the market for a new set of sustainable, long-lasting sheets, Coyuchi offers a wide range of high-quality linens made with 100% cotton.

The brand also has a buyback program, the Coyuchi 2nd Home Take Back program, which will recycle and renew your old Coyuchi linens after they can no longer be used. Customers can just send their linens back via a pre-paid shipping label to receive 15% off their next order — and, according to the brand, “the peace of mind that your linens won’t end up in a landfill.”

