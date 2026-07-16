'America, help me': Brit in Utah sweats as outage knocks out AC in 110-degree heat

One British immigrant to the U.S. has gone viral, begging "America, help me," after getting stranded in southern Utah during a spell of 110-degree heat without power.

What happened?

Harley (@HarleyTheBrit) showed the dangers of losing power in sweltering heat. In the clip, Harley asked viewers what to do when the air conditioning suddenly stops working during a heat wave.

The content creator explained that "it literally feels like walking inside a giant oven."

Harley told the camera that "it is so extremely hot, we could die. I don't know how you do it. It is so hot here for my British body."

A blackout in desert heat can leave people with almost no comfortable indoor options. At the time of the video, temperatures were around 110 degrees Fahrenheit, and due to the outage, as Harley explained, "Everything is off. ACs, refrigerators, entire power is now gone for the whole of this town and the surrounding area" in southern Utah.

The comments under the video turned into an impromptu survival guide.

One commenter wrote, "Don't open the fridge unless absolutely necessary."

Another suggested, "Go to the movies or somewhere with ac inside. Get a generator, and find a swimming hole."

Why does it matter?

Losing power during extreme heat is more than an inconvenience. It can quickly become a health emergency, especially for older adults, children, people with medical conditions or certain medications requiring refrigeration, and anyone without backup cooling or transportation.

High temperatures can increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, while food spoilage and interrupted medical devices can create additional hazards.

Worsening extreme weather disasters also endanger lives and livelihoods by straining power systems, disrupting work, damaging homes, and forcing families to spend more on emergency supplies, temporary shelter, or repairs.

Plus, when the grid is stressed during prolonged heat, entire communities can face threats to public health, community safety, and economic stability at the same time if the power goes out.

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