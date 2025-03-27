Gardener shares brilliant method for reusing common kitchen item: 'That's fantastic'

"This is such a great way to reuse these for sure!"

There are many items around our homes that we throw out or discard the minute their original use is up. But often, these items can be reused or recycled in clever, innovative, and unexpected ways.

A TikTok user recently took to the social media platform to share an ingenious use for bread ties. Vic's Garden (@vicsgarden) showed how the little plastic bread ties that come with your store-bought loaves can be used to identify seedlings in your gardens.

The scoop

In the video, Vic shows a bread tie with the title: "What to do with these?" He suggests their use be reimagined. Vic then demonstrates how he uses them to label plants. He shows how he has written "chive" on a bread tie and balanced it on the lid of a potted plant.

The caption under the video explains: "I reuse these bread ties to identify my seedlings."

How it's helping

Hacks like these help save money because you don't have to purchase labels. Instead, you can use what you probably already have in the house.

Using bread ties in this innovative way is also good for the environment because it prevents waste. Instead of ending up in our already-overcrowded landfills or polluting our oceans, the bread ties find new life.

Amazingly, this is only one of many hacks to keep bread ties out of landfills. Some have found equally ingenious ways to repurpose the little plastic holders, such as using them to keep their electronic cords together or even to help curl their hair.

Lottie Dalziel started an Australian company called Banish that makes unique items from recyclables. She has repurposed the little plastic bread ties into bowls.

And they can even be used for charity. Danielle Cares for Chairs is an organization that recycles plastic bread ties and uses the funds it receives to provide wheelchairs for those in need.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the original post were enthusiastic and appreciative of the suggestion.

One TikTok user said: "This is such a great way to reuse these for sure! I will have to start doing this!"

Another said: "That's fantastic Vic!"

One even pointed out that the design of the bread ties offered even more opportunities for repurposing: "And they can hold twine to trellises too."

