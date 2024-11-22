Family shares impressive bounty harvested from backyard garden: 'I'm full of respect and admiration for this'

A family's home garden has revealed a bounty to rival the grocery store, thanks to some clever planting and preserving.

In the r/NoLawns subreddit, a post from a person located in Austria showed an overhead photo of their mother's flower and vegetable garden.

"My mom's been gardening for many years and 5 years ago she and my step dad decided to make some room for veggies," they wrote, explaining covers protected the plants from birds. A second photo showed shelves packed with homemade jams, sauces, and other preserves, all made using produce from the family garden.

Utilizing your backyard space for vegetable gardening, as well as the other kinds of garden beds shown in the photo, is an excellent alternative to a grass monoculture lawn.

Opting for a native plant garden or lawn offers lower maintenance efforts on things like mowing or using pesticides, and costs, as they require less water. Conserving water and keeping toxins out of the system are crucial to ongoing efforts to stay on the path to a greener future. That also translates to financial savings in lower water bills and fuel costs.

Plus growing your own food can save you money in the long term, up to $600 annually in some cases. And you can extend those savings by doing what these gardeners did, preserving your bounty, which can save hundreds or maybe even thousands, depending on what you grow.

People in the comments section were in awe of the family's bounty.

"I'm full of respect and admiration for this," one person wrote.

"Such a pristine garden! I love it," another said.

The thread also included some hope for those unable to grow things at home. The original poster said they grew up eating homemade preserves, but those were actually made from local forest berries because the family didn't have a garden at the time.

