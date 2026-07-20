More than 116,000 Boon toddler tower stools recalled over tip-over, fall hazards

Some towers became unstable and shifted or leaned during use.

Parents who use toddler kitchen towers to keep their children nearby during meal prep may want to check what is in their home. More than 116,000 Boon step stools have been recalled over a stability issue that could put children at risk of tipping and falling.

The recall covers Boon's Pivot toddler kitchen step towers, which were sold online for about $150.

What happened?

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, TOMY International, Inc. recalled the stools after reports that some towers became unstable and shifted or leaned during use.

Shoppers can identify the affected gray-and-white stools by the word "boon" on the top rail and a warning label beside the standing platform. The towers measure about 22 inches wide, 23 inches deep, and 35 inches tall.

TOMY International, Inc., of Oak Brook, Illinois, said it has received 11 reports of the towers becoming unstable, though no injuries have been reported. The products were sold on Target.com, Amazon.com, and Babylist.com from January 2023 through June 2026.

Why does it matter?

Young children are especially vulnerable to head injuries and other harm from falls.

A tower stool is designed to raise a child safely to counter height, allowing them to stay closer to parents or caregivers during everyday kitchen activities. If the product shifts or leans during use, however, that intended convenience can quickly become dangerous.

What's being done?

For now, the CPSC says consumers should stop using the recalled stools and store them away from children until they are fixed. TOMY is offering a free stabilizing repair part with installation instructions, and the company will mail the repair parts directly to affected customers.

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