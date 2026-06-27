Three teether recalls in two weeks lead a fresh wave of baby and child product warnings

The problem may extend beyond one specific brand to an entire product style.

A recall-focused TikTok roundup is drawing attention to a new cluster of warnings involving children's products.

For parents who feel baby and kids' recalls are difficult to keep up with, the video offers a fresh example, especially with several pull-string teether toys flagged in quick succession.

What's happening?

One major theme in the latest video from Cait (@recallmom) was the repeat appearance of pull-string teether toys on recall lists.

The newest notice involves more than 70,000 Go Po teether toys after their strings were found to extend far enough to reach a child's throat, posing a choking hazard.

According to the creator, it was the third recall of a similar toy in two weeks.

That concern also showed up in the comments.

One viewer wrote, "I remember seeing the pull string teethers and thinking they were a choking hazard thank god I didn't get one for my baby."

In the video, the creator described pull-string teethers as "the biggest trend right now," adding, "That was the third one again in the past two weeks."

The roundup also pointed to several other recalled products. Among them were CuckooBaby loungers, cited for multiple infant sleep-safety violations, including suffocation, entrapment, and fall hazards; a Jewels Air 2 car seat adapter that can come loose from a stroller; and a babydoll doll and stroller toy set with choking risks associated with a toy pacifier and a small plush bear.

Also included were children's pajamas, with some items sold on Shein recalled for failing to meet federal flammability standards.

Why does it matter?

These recalls involve products used during teething, sleep, stroller trips, and play.

Recalls involving choking, suffocation, entrapment, falls, and flammability show how quickly everyday household items can become emergency risks.

When patterns start to repeat, such as multiple similar teether recalls in a short span, the problem may extend beyond one specific brand to an entire product style.

Sleep-related hazards for infants can turn deadly.

One commenter wrote, "Don't leave babies unsupervised in loungers !!!"

Another added, "I had that lounger and I noticed that the baby was a lil too close to the borders and I was like this CANT BE SAFE."

What can I do?

Anyone who has a pull-string teether toy, infant lounger, stroller adapter, or toy set resembling the recalled products should stop using it until they verify whether their specific item is affected.

As Cait advised, "Now would be a good time to check the CPSC website to make sure it hasn't been recalled."

Parents can also review model numbers, retailer notices, and refund instructions before deciding whether to return, repair, or discard a product, since recalls often apply only to certain versions, production runs, or sellers.

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