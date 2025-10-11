Homeowners scramble amid troubling insurance trend: 'We are being punished'

On the edge of the Boise Foothills, Scott Montgomery walks the perimeter of his property. Each year, he clears brush, cuts back trees, and trims grass down to the dirt. Anything to keep flames at bay. He has lived in his neighborhood for more than 50 years, long enough to watch wildfires roar dangerously close. But this fall, it wasn't fire that threatened his home. It was his insurance company, which dropped him after decades of coverage, according to Idaho News 6.

What's happening?

Homeowners in Idaho's Boise Foothills are facing steep insurance hikes and canceled policies as companies respond to growing wildfire risks. Residents report premiums doubling in just a few years, only to be dropped altogether.

Montgomery told local outlet Idaho News 6 that his policy jumped by 60% last year before his insurer sent a nonrenewal notice. Despite clearing brush and removing trees to reduce fire danger, his mitigation efforts weren't considered.



"We have not had the same situation that neighboring states have had with loss of homes on a massive scale because of fire, but we are being punished like it has happened here in Idaho by insurance carriers," said state Rep. Monica Church (D), who represents District 19, per the local outlet.

Why is this change important?

Without insurance, families are left financially exposed if fire sweeps through their neighborhoods. Homeownership, already the largest asset for most Americans, becomes far riskier without affordable coverage.

The problem ties directly to worsening fire seasons across the West, fueled by hotter, drier conditions linked to pollution from burning coal, oil, and gas. Longer summers and less reliable rainfall have made forests more flammable, creating conditions where a single spark can threaten entire communities.

As insurers withdraw, the consequences ripple outward: lenders often won't approve mortgages without coverage, property values can plummet, and families may be forced to leave long-established neighborhoods.

What's being done about these price changes?

State leaders are exploring policy fixes to keep insurance accessible, but residents are also pressing for broader changes. Some western states have introduced "last-resort" insurance pools to cover homes when private companies refuse.

On the household side, others have begun hardening homes against fire — from replacing wood shingles with fire-resistant roofing to creating defensible space around properties. But experts stress that individual efforts alone can't offset the rising risk tied to extreme weather.

Reducing the pollution that drives hotter, drier summers is essential. Expanding clean energy, cutting reliance on fossil fuels, and supporting smarter land management are among the strategies experts say can slow the crisis.

Until then, Idaho families like Montgomery's are left searching for affordable coverage and wondering how long they'll be able to stay in homes they've defended against fire for decades.

