New study makes disturbing revelation about one of the world's worst summers: 'We're racing against the clock'

"The problem is growing faster than the data improvement is happening."

2023 was the hottest year on record and had devastating effects on the global population.

As The New York Times reported, excessive heat caused more than 47,000 Europeans to die in 2023. And that number would have been much higher without effective heat adaptation measures.

What's happening?

Researchers conducted a study about heat-related mortality in Europe and found that the death toll could have been 80% higher without newly implemented adaptations to rising temperatures. The statistics would have doubled for people over 80 without our advances in healthcare, cooling systems, and public information.

The researchers published their study in Nature Medicine and wrote, "Our results highlight the importance of historical and ongoing adaptations in saving lives during recent summers and the urgency for more effective strategies to further reduce the mortality burden of forthcoming hotter summers."

Communities are settling into extreme weather patterns as the new normal and are now more prepared to keep vulnerable populations hydrated, cool, and safe. But as temperatures continue to rise, we are pushing the boundaries of what we can adapt to.

"We're quickly approaching the limits to what the human body can withstand," said Jordan Clark from Duke University's Heat Policy Innovation Hub. "We're racing against the clock."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why are increases in heat-related deaths concerning?

This study demonstrates how deadly rising global temperatures are and how the problem is getting worse. Heat waves are becoming longer and more severe each year, and society's reliance on dirty energy is largely to blame.

Our changing climate has made us more resilient to extreme weather, which is positive because this adaptation has saved lives. Yet the largest mortality risks tend to be in places with the most prolonged heat waves and where nighttime temperatures remain high. And some countries are more prepared for heat risks than others.

"Europe is really ahead of the U.S. on many of these kinds of activities, like heat governance and early warning systems," said Duke University's Heat Policy Innovation Hub director, Ashley Ward. "The problem is growing faster than the data improvement is happening."

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

Fortunately, governments and environmentalists are taking numerous actions to help people be more prepared for extreme heat. For example, the Barcelona Institute created a website to alert vulnerable people about heat risks.

Meanwhile, individual actions can make a significant difference when we collectively commit to a cooler, healthier future.

We can curb rising temperatures by expanding green spaces, rethinking urban planning, investing in public transportation, and embracing renewable energy. You can also make small yet meaningful adjustments in the way you travel, how you care for your yard, and where you invest your money.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.