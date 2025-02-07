Homeowner issues warning for pet owners after encountering unexpected threat in backyard: 'Be careful'

"As these animals become more comfortable, they get bolder."

A homeowner in Arizona has a warning for their neighbors after a close encounter with a bobcat, which may be an unfortunate sign of human encroachment on their habitat.

What's happening?

Donald McPherson, a resident of Rancho El Dorado in Arizona, shared a post on social media about his run-in with a bobcat, complete with a photo. "My puppy went wild as she chased this off my wall," posted online, per local news outlet In Maricopa.

"Be careful with your little ones," he added. "The cat hung around for a bit. Must be hungry."

The outlet reported another bobcat was spotted last summer in the town of Province, walking through a neighborhood on the sidewalk.

Why are bobcats showing up in neighborhoods important?

Bobcats and other wild animals entering neighborhoods and getting closer and closer to humans is an unfortunate sign that their habitats and food resources may be under some kind of threat.

Darren Julian, urban wildlife specialist with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, told In Maricopa, "As these animals become more comfortable, they get bolder."

"Coyotes and bobcats are figuring out where humans are concentrated, so the food source is greater for them," he added.

Human and wild animal encounters are becoming more and more common as human activity encroaches upon habitats and climate change damages food and water resources. According to a study by the University of Michigan, the University of Washington and University College London, the overlap between humans and 22,000 vertebrate species will rise 57% by 2070.

These overlaps can result in unfortunate circumstances, such as injury to people and pets and, more rarely, death. For example, a BBC report noted that 66% of coyote attacks involve a dog. The animals suffer as well, such as bears in national parks that have been put down after attacks on humans.

What's being done about bobcats and other animals in neighborhoods?

Julian encourages people to make sure their gates are locked and fences secured to protect pets and young children, and for anyone to keep their distance if they see a bobcat or coyote while out and about.

On a larger scale, laws protecting wildlife habitats can help keep them from seeking out resources in human neighborhoods. For example, the newly designated Hawes Hill Conservation Corridor protects over 800 acres of land in Barre, Massachusetts, preserving wildlife and improving locals' well-being with improved drinking water, local farm support and more climate resilience.

