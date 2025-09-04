Gardener reveals mind-blowing hack using common kitchen waste: 'My parents used to do this'

A gardener has shared a simple hack that can help turn hydrangeas blue, and all you need is the grounds from your morning coffee.

The scoop

Coffee grounds lower the pH of soil, making it more acidic, which can result in blue hydrangeas, according to a post by gardener and TikToker LauraBloomsFlowers (@laurabloomsflower).

All you need to do is pour the coffee grounds at the base of the plant. While it won't ensure blue blooms, the flowers look pretty nonetheless, as Laura's lilac hydrangeas show.

How it's helping

As well as helping turn hydrangea blooms blue, coffee grounds are a natural alternative to store-bought fertilizer. Coffee grounds help to enrich soil with nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium while also improving structure and water retention, per the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.

Many natural alternatives to synthetic fertilizers can boost your soil and save you a considerable amount of money. Natural alternatives such as compost, animal manure, and even seaweed release nutrients slowly and are much better for the environment than synthetic fertilizers bought at the store.

Synthetic fertilizers often leach chemicals into the environment, polluting natural ecosystems such as rivers, lakes, and ponds and resulting in algal blooms, which decrease the amount of oxygen available for aquatic plants and animals. A decrease in oxygen can result in fish die-offs or dead zones where nothing can grow.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Natural fertilizers are also much better for our health and can help boost plant yields. Growing your own food using these methods can help you put nutritious fare on the table while also decreasing the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce.

Growing your own produce not only provides delicious food but can also help improve mental and physical health, making it a win-win situation.

What everyone's saying

The popular post was liked over 13,000 times and received over 200 comments. "I just put the coffee grounds in the soil. Coffee works a treat," one commenter wrote.

Another shared, "My parents used to do this with their leftover tea and coffee after being sat outside…their flowers were always lovely."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.