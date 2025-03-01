Pedestrian puzzled by driver's inexplicable parking job: 'I can't imagine'

A Redditor vented their frustration with an obnoxious driver in their neighborhood who insisted on blocking the sidewalk with their car.

Posting in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, the user shared a picture of a car that clearly had an empty driveway in front of it, yet the driver chose to park the car over the sidewalk.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP noted in the comments that they walk the neighborhood several nights a week, and the car is "always there."

"There is PLENTY of room left in the driveway," one user said. "It's a two-car garage. Even if there was a vehicle on both sides, I can't imagine what vehicle wouldn't be able to make it out with the available space."

Parking like this makes little sense; you're further from your house and ultimately need to either cut through your yard or walk up the driveway to get to your front door. It feels actively hostile to pedestrians and makes life incredibly difficult for people with certain disabilities.

Unfortunately, parking like this is a recurring issue around the country. Drivers routinely block bike lanes, obstruct sidewalks with their unnecessarily massive cars, and even impact parking lots.

These sorts of parking jobs are a mild hassle for many pedestrians who can just go around through the grass or hop out into the street, but they could be a much more substantial roadblock for people with disabilities if they struggle to go off the pavement.

With a little more consideration, drivers can go a long way toward making neighborhoods much more accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

Commenters were understandably livid with the baffling parking job.

"Cities typically have laws preventing people from blocking sidewalks," one said. "A person's driveway is only up to the sidewalk. The sidewalk is public property, and it's illegal to block the sidewalk. Report him."

"This is illegal in most places (in the U.S. at least)," another Redditor replied. "Call non-emergency police and they'll either get a ticket or a tow."

"They must be okay with you walking over the roof then," said one user.

