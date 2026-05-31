Parent spots black widow nesting in folded lawn chair and fears for curious 2-year-old

A parent in southwest Missouri got an unsettling surprise after checking a folded lawn chair and finding a spider tucked inside. With what they described as a "curious 2-year-old" in the house, they turned to Reddit to ask a question no parent wants to ask: Is this a black widow?

The encounter was shared in the r/spiders subreddit, where the parent posted photos of the spider nestled in the folded lawn chair and asked for help identifying it. Commenters overwhelmingly said yes, it was absolutely a black widow.

The photo clearly shows the telltale red hourglass marking of a black widow. It was so clear that one person commented, "Possibly the most black widowy black widow I've ever seen." And another added, "Would make a great picture for a textbook."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



After Reddit users confirmed that the spider was indeed a black widow, the parent said they moved the female and the male companions "about 20 feet away to the garage area."

The story is a reminder to check outdoor furniture, toys, grills, and storage areas before using them, especially when young children are involved. A folded chair might seem harmless, but to a spider, it can look like the perfect shelter.

Human spaces can create an ideal habitat for animals that people would rather not get too close to. Black widows are not appearing out of nowhere. Human-made structures often provide exactly the dry, undisturbed hiding spots they seek. When items are left outside, or clutter builds up in yards, garages, and patios, animals and insects may move in.

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That overlap increases the chances of close contact. The issue is not just fear or inconvenience, but the possibility of bites, stress for parents, and the decision of whether to remove or kill an animal that is simply using the habitat available to it.

Prevention starts with simple habits. Shake out folded chairs, gloves, shoes, tarps, and kids' outdoor gear before using them. Reduce clutter in garages and around patios, and be especially careful in dark, protected spaces where spiders may settle.

If you come across a potentially dangerous spider, avoid direct contact and consider using local identification groups, pest professionals, or wildlife experts if relocating it does not feel safe. The goal is to protect people — especially children — while recognizing that many animals are simply responding to the environments humans create around them.

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