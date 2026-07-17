Black raspberries stalled for years, then one garden move unleashed a 'bonkers' harvest

"They do have thorns and you will give a small blood sacrifice each season."

Sometimes the biggest gardening breakthrough is simply moving a struggling plant.

After years of disappointing black raspberry yields, one home gardener found that relocating the remaining canes into richer soil and a shadier spot led to a much larger crop.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, the original poster shared a peak-season harvest of 'Jewel' black raspberries, along with a useful lesson for anyone frustrated by underperforming berries.

Before things turned around, the gardener had spent about eight years growing "two 15ft. rows" in a location they described as having "kind of bad soil and full sun." After the first couple of seasons, the plants mostly stopped producing.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit



Instead of scrapping the patch, the gardener transplanted the canes that were still alive two years ago to "a corner of my garden with more shade and better soil." Since the move, they said, the raspberries "have gone bonkers."

Now, the gardener says, "This year is definitely on track to be my best harvest yet."

Why does it matter?

If a fruiting plant is still alive but not producing much, the problem may be where it's planted.

While full sun is often treated as the default rule, this gardener's experience suggests soil quality and microclimate can matter just as much.

Growing your own fruit can help cut grocery costs, especially when it comes to expensive berries, and many gardeners say homegrown produce tastes better than store-bought options.

In this case, the OP specifically recommended the variety, writing: "The taste is great and the plants thrive in the right conditions."

Gardening can also support mental and physical health. Tending plants gets people moving, encourages time outdoors, and offers a slow, rewarding routine.

What can I do?

If your berry plants seem stuck, it may be worth reassessing their setup before giving up on them.

Check whether the soil drains well, whether the plants are getting scorched in intense afternoon sun, and whether another corner of the yard might offer a better balance.

It can also help to choose varieties that other gardeners have had success with, while remembering that what works in one yard may need adjusting in another.

Raised beds, compost, mulch, and gradual relocation of surviving canes can all help improve results.

Even a modest edible garden can reduce food costs, deliver fresher produce, and make seasonal eating more enjoyable.

As for the downside, the gardener was honest about the thorns: "They do have thorns and you will give a small blood sacrifice each season."

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