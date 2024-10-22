Outraged tenant seeks advice after landlord runs over their property with a tractor: 'That's just careless destruction'

"Honestly, milk him for his money for this stupid mistake."

Conflicts between landlords and tenants are common, but what do you do when a landlord deliberately destroys your property? That's exactly what one tenant wanted to know after their landlord destroyed their bike.

In the post on Reddit, the tenant reached out to ask for advice after their landlord ran over their bike with a lawn tractor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The bike, which had been locked in a bike rack, had damage to the back wheel and derailleur. The OP wrote, "Not like I had just left it lying around somewhere. And he still managed to hit it."

Tenants can face a number of challenges when dealing with difficult landlords. This is especially true when tenants are trying to make money-saving or eco-friendly lifestyle changes such as riding a bike. Tenants have faced backlash for simple things such as hanging clothes out to dry or planting a garden. One landlord even threw out their tenants' carnivorous plants.

Navigating disputes with landlords can be tricky. Knowing your rights and finding ways to work with your landlord to find solutions can help settle disputes more quickly. The first step is to carefully review your lease agreement to understand the rights and responsibilities that both parties have. You should also document all communication in case it is needed at a later date as proof.

There are also plenty of ways to enact change if where you live is governed by a HOA. Have a look at our handy guide, available here, which can help you navigate getting HOA approval for making money-saving, planet-friendly changes to your home.

The people in the comments section were outraged by the OP's landlord's behavior.

"Honestly, milk him for his money for this stupid mistake, especially since you had it locked at a bike rack?" one person wrote.

While another told the OP, "Take it to small claims. Gather as much evidence as you can. That's just careless destruction."

