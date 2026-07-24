Tomato vine tries to cheat with new fruit, but one snip helps grow bigger Better Boys

"As much as I hate to prune off tomatoes, I've got to cut this cluster off."

Sometimes the hardest part of growing tomatoes is cutting off fruit that looks perfectly fine.

Content creator Kevin (@KevinsKitchenCorner) says that one strategic snip can keep a vine from "cheating" and redirect more energy into the fruit already developing.

What's happening?

The YouTube Short focused on a specific kind of growth. It zoomed in on the small secondary blossom clusters that appear off the same branch as an existing tomato set, which the creator said are often worth removing.

Rather than letting both sets develop, Kevin pointed to Better Boy branches already carrying four or five sizable tomatoes and removed the newer offshoots. The idea was that each added cluster draws from the same pool of water, sugars, and nutrients.

"You might think that it is something that is really good, looks good, but it actually can stunt the growth of your tomatoes and also it's going to stunt the growth of the plant itself," the creator explained.

The caption noted that new blossom clusters were still appearing higher on the plants for a later round of fruit, so the pruning approach was presented as a way to focus the vine's energy rather than simply lower total output.

"As much as I hate to prune off tomatoes, I've got to cut this cluster off," Kevin said in one of his examples.

Why does it matter?

This kind of pruning decision can make a meaningful difference, especially when the goal is fewer, larger tomatoes rather than a greater number of smaller ones. Large slicing tomatoes are often the highlight of summer meals, and home-grown versions can provide better flavor than many store-bought options.

Gardening also comes with practical benefits for consumers. Raising even a few productive tomato plants can help cut produce costs during peak season while giving people access to fresh food just steps from the kitchen.

Time spent gardening can support mental health by lowering stress and creating a rewarding daily routine, while the physical work of watering, pruning, and harvesting helps people stay active.

What can I do?

Growers aiming for bigger Better Boy tomatoes can inspect branches that already have a solid main cluster. If a second, smaller cluster of blossoms or tiny fruit is forming from that same point, pinching or snipping away the newer growth may help.

The tactic makes more sense when the plant is still blooming in other areas. In the video caption, Kevin explained, "By removing the new, late-season fruit, you cut off a major localized energy drain."

In practice, that means the vine can focus more on ripening the tomatoes already underway.

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