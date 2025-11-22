Home experts reveal the most cost-effective time of year to upgrade outdated appliances: 'There are still opportunities to save'

If your fridge is wheezing, your dishwasher is clanking, or your dryer sounds like it's rolling a bag of rocks, you're not alone and you're not powerless.

The scoop

A new cost-saving "hack" shared by the New York Times is helping shoppers upgrade old appliances without blowing their budgets. With appliance prices rising across the board, the trick focuses on when you buy, not just what you buy.

The hack comes from Ignacia Fulcher and Nathan Burrow, who track appliance pricing year-round.

They highlight that November typically brings the lowest prices of the year on large appliances, with major retailers dropping costs during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Other "tentpole" sales, like Presidents' Day, Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day, often offer steep discounts too, and some brands throw in rebates or package deals if you buy multiple appliances at once.

Fulcher explains that these recurring sales are "still the best opportunities you can reasonably expect," especially since prices have climbed due to steel and aluminum tariffs.

"Although these higher prices persist, there are still opportunities to save," they write.

How it's helping

Upgrading a dying fridge or range can feel painful, but timing your purchase smartly can shave hundreds off the sticker price.

Additionally, replacing outdated appliances with energy-efficient models helps cut electricity use and lowers utility bills over time. This means that the savings don't just stop when you add the new appliance to your cart.

One such appliance that you may consider is an induction stove. They cook faster, keep your kitchen cooler, reduce indoor air pollution, and are more cost-effective to operate than gas.

Thanks to the federal Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program, you can save up to $840 on an induction range, which is a huge discount for anyone looking to modernize their kitchen.

And if you're renting or not ready for a full renovation? Plug-in induction burners are a game-changer. They start around $50 and work on any countertop.

What everyone's saying

Shoppers are grateful for this timing-based approach, especially as prices continue to rise.

"I really need to replace my range. I'm down to two burners and an oven that isn't reliable temp-wise. And want to save energy," said one commenter.

If you're planning to replace a major appliance, or you're watching yours slowly rattle toward retirement, a little planning can save you a lot of money.

