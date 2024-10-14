Woman shares amazing product that upgraded her shaving routine: 'Such high quality and will last me forever'

Some products don't just get the job done — they change the way we do the job. And for TikToker Grace Lanker (@grace_lanker), an innovative type of razor transformed her shaving experience.

"I am obsessed with my @Leaf Shave razor," she wrote in a post. "It's such high quality and will last me foreverrrr." She pointed out that she wasn't even sponsored by Leaf, saying: "I literally just love this thing."

In the video, she demonstrates how to replace the straight blades on her reusable multi-blade razor. As you might expect, it's practically a 10-second process, simply removing the dull blades and replacing them with new ones.

Not only is it easy to use — it's also incredibly affordable. After all, only having to replace the blades is far cheaper than needing to buy new razors every month.

"The razorblades you put in them are so cheap and so sharp," Grace enthused. "I've never had a closer shave."

Commenters shared their own positive experiences with the reusable razors. "Love mine!" one person wrote.

Additionally, by reusing the razor's handle, products like this one significantly cut down on the waste generated by the shaving industry. The U.S. alone tosses out 2 billion plastic razors every year, according to Visual Capitalist; they estimate the global numbers as closer to 10 billion.

While many companies have historically sold cheap plastic razors — packaged in even more plastic to boot — more consumers are becoming aware of the need to cut back on plastic use, as scientists are finding microplastics everywhere, from our rivers to our internal organs.

Along those lines, Grace also pointed out that there are no toxic chemicals in the soap bar, making it a more "natural shave." And during a time when more people are being drawn to the natural, or clean, beauty movement — using plant-based, chemical-free products like natural sponges — this is a great product to add to the bathroom cabinet.

Similarly, many people have been upgrading to nontoxic products in other areas of the home, from swapping out their cleaning supplies for natural ones or using wool balls rather than disposable dryer sheets.

