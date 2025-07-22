YouTuber's questionable appliance advice sparks debate among home chefs: 'Stop getting lost in the … online reviews'

"Don't let some doofus on YouTube stop you from enjoying a way superior cooking experience."

Induction stoves can help save money on energy bills and benefit the planet since they don't release pollution like their gas-powered counterparts. But one YouTuber suggested buying a cooktop instead of a range, which commenters said was a bad move. Here's why you should stick with the full stove.

What are induction stoves?

Induction stoves use electromagnetic energy to directly heat cookware rather than heating the cooktop surface first. This results in faster, more precise, and more energy-efficient cooking compared to traditional gas or electric stoves. It's also much safer for children and pets, as the cooktop surface stays relatively cool since the heat is generated within the cookware.

Despite the many benefits, one Reddit user wasn't sure about purchasing one after a YouTuber recommended getting a cooktop version instead. Their reasoning was that if both the cooktop and oven stopped working, people would be out a ton of money compared to if they just bought the countertop version.

"I might be talking myself out of getting an induction range," the poster titled their post in the r/Appliances subreddit. They were using an old electric range and were considering switching to induction, but weren't keen on spending a lot. However, one commenter encouraged them to shop around since you can find decent ones for less than $900.

"Induction is the best," one user said. "Stop getting lost in the sauce that is dogs*** online reviews. You don't even have to spend crazy money to get a good one."

"Don't let some doofus on YouTube stop you from enjoying a way superior cooking experience," another added. "Induction ranges are fine. I wouldn't buy Samsung, though."

Why should you buy one?

As induction technology advances, you can easily find a stove that suits your budget while also avoiding the health risks associated with gas stoves. They're also much easier to clean since they don't have coil burners like electric versions, and they can heat up 25%-50% faster than traditional electric ranges, per Arciform. If you can't afford a range, a plug-in cooktop will still heat your food just as well. You can find one for as little as $50 from brands like Drinkpod at Home Depot.

If you're buying a stove, you can take advantage of an $840 rebate available for Energy Star-certified cooktops, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, at least for now.

While home improvement subsidies like these were spared the early end that all tax credits under the IRA experienced with the recent Big Beautiful Bill, it may still be worth acting sooner rather than later, as President Donald Trump has mentioned wanting to eliminate the subsidies for these energy-efficient incentives.

If you make any other energy-efficient upgrades, you could get thousands back in rebates and tax credits, so make sure to claim them while they last.

"You know how they say a watched pot never boils? Well, if you have four minutes to spare with your induction cooktop, that saying is proved wrong," AnneMarie Horowitz, a communications staffer with the U.S. Department of Energy, said of induction stoves. "It's endlessly helpful having a stove that's faster, safer, and better for the planet."

How induction stoves help the planet

Switching to an induction stove is more environmentally friendly than using a gas stove, as they don't produce toxic gases, which not only cause poor indoor air quality but also contribute to Earth's overheating.

Gas stoves have been linked to health issues such as asthma, heart problems, and certain cancers. When you upgrade to eco-friendly induction stoves, you benefit your health, save time and money on cooking, and contribute to a cleaner environment.

