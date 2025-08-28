New homeowner sparks backlash after sharing partner's plan for front yard: 'I don't understand'

A first-time home buyer wanted to know what the best grass for their lawn would be after their partner insisted on artificial turf, favoring low maintenance.

Commenters on the r/GardeningAustralia subreddit were quick to point out how misguided the original poster's partner was, observing that a low-maintenance yard is more achievable with a natural lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Is the use of synthetic turf in the front frowned upon?" wrote the curious Redditor. "My partner prefers no maintenance and therefore voted for artificial grass. I'm undecided between natural versus artificial."

A slew of comments advised against artificial lawn options.

"Don't do fake grass," wrote one. "It gets so hot and still grows weeds anyways. Bad for insects and birds."

Artificial grass can end up costing more money in the long run and require more maintenance time.

What's more, as Clean Water Action explained, "Artificial turf contains hundreds of harmful chemicals like lead, heavy metals, benzene, arsenic, Volatile Organic Compounds, PFAS, and phthalates, some of which are cancer-causing (carcinogens), neurotoxins, and/or endocrine disruptors."

These chemicals can proliferate, harming the air and water supply. Meanwhile, these chemicals seeping into your plants can make it more difficult to cultivate a long-lasting, sustainable garden, resulting in even more maintenance.

Alternatively, a natural lawn eliminates those risks while saving you hundreds on water bills and maintenance costs. There's less need to use chemical fertilizers or pesticides with natural lawns, and your plants will benefit from a thriving ecosystem with plants and animals all working to keep a sustainable, healthy garden.

"Almost all of [my] neighbors have realized turf and pebbles aren't actually easier to maintain, ripped it all out and replaced the lot with real turf or heavily mulched native garden beds," one person said. "Both of which are as easy care as any garden space is going to get."

Natural lawns also encourage the presence of pollinators, which are essential to the human food supply. The declining pollinator population is largely attributed to human interference, and artificial turf is just another way to put their survival at risk.

"I don't understand why anyone would choose fake grass," wrote one commenter. "If you don't want grass, just plant a garden of natives. Fake grass smells plasticky and is hot underfoot."

